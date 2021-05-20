UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Qureshi To Address UNGA Session At 8 Pm : Farrukh

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:16 PM

FM Qureshi to address UNGA session at 8 pm : Farrukh

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would address special session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Palestine at 8 p.m (PST) on Thursday (today), Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would address special session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Palestine at 8 p.m (PST) on Thursday (today), Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said.

The minister, in a tweet said, Shah Mehmood Qureshi would fully represent the whole Muslim Ummah's sentiments on the issue of Palestine.

Farrukh Habib said the Foreign Minister would be addressing the UNGA on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, after holding meetings with his counterparts of friendly countries.

"Pakistan is standing with the oppressed Palestinians by all means," he said.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Palestine Shah Mehmood Qureshi Muslim All P

Recent Stories

Nation will observe Pakistan Solidarity Day tomorr ..

3 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual meeting of APA&#039;s ..

9 minutes ago

117,863 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

9 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tur ..

22 minutes ago

Dutch court orders Ghosn to repay nearly 5 mn euro ..

5 minutes ago

Drive against Illegal use of electricity in Khyber ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.