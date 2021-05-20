FM Qureshi to address UNGA session at 8 pm : Farrukh

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would address special session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Palestine at 8 p.m (PST) on Thursday (today), Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would address special session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Palestine at 8 p.m (PST) on Thursday (today), Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said.

The minister, in a tweet said, Shah Mehmood Qureshi would fully represent the whole Muslim Ummah's sentiments on the issue of Palestine.

Farrukh Habib said the Foreign Minister would be addressing the UNGA on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, after holding meetings with his counterparts of friendly countries.

"Pakistan is standing with the oppressed Palestinians by all means," he said.