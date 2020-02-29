UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi To Represent Pakistan In Signing Of US-Afghan Taliban Peace Deal

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 04:10 PM

FM Qureshi to represent Pakistan in signing of US-Afghan Taliban peace deal

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will participate as representative of Pakistan in the signing ceremony of peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban to be held in Doha

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th February, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will participate as representative of Pakistan in the signing ceremony of peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban to be held in Doha.Representatives from fifty countries, including foreign ministers of different countries, will attend the signing ceremony of the agreement.Meanwhile, talking to Pakistani community in Qatar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban will open new avenues of development in the region.

He said peace in Afghanistan will open up our links with Central Asia.The Foreign Minister said with peace and stability, there will be numerous opportunities for promoting bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.He said peace in Afghanistan will enable Pakistan to benefit from the CASA 1000 power project and overcome the energy crisis in the country.Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan has paid a heavy price for peace by sacrificing lives of our security forces, police and civilians.

