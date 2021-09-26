UrduPoint.com

FM Qureshi To Undertake Official Visit To UK

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is undertaking an official visit to the United Kingdom from 26-28 September 2021.

Besides interacting with members of the Pakistani community and British Parliamentarians, the Foreign Minister will have broad based discussions with his British counterpart Liz Truss at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The Foreign Minister will also interact with the media.

Pakistan and the UK are close friends and long-standing partners. Earlier this month, former Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had visited Pakistan to hold consultations on bilateral relations and regional matters. The visit by the Foreign Minister will take forward the process of close consultation and collaboration between the two sides.

