UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Qureshi To Visit Iran, Saudi Arabia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

FM Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday will leave for Iran and Saudi Arabia.

During his visit to Tehran, the Foreign Minister will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and exchange views on the evolving situation in the middle East/Gulf region.

He will visit Riyadh on 13 January to hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and consult on the issues of regional peace and stability, the Foreign Office in a press release said. "The recent developments seriously endanger peace and security in an already volatile region and underscore the need for immediate and collective efforts for a peaceful resolution," it added.

During these visits, the Foreign Minister will share Pakistan's perspective on the current situation, stress the imperative of avoiding any conflict, underscore the importance of defusion of tensions, and stress the need for finding a diplomatic way forward.

Qureshi will convey Pakistan's readiness to support all efforts that facilitate resolution of differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Foreign Office Exchange Iran Riyadh Visit Saudi Tehran Saudi Arabia Saud January Sunday All Share

Recent Stories

UAE Press: The death of Sultan Qaboos marks the en ..

47 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 12, 2020 in Pakistan

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

9 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

10 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.