UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Qureshi To Visit Iran Today

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:57 PM

FM Qureshi to visit Iran today

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is paying a thee-day official visit to Iran from today (Tuesday) at the invitation of Foreign Minister Dr Javad Zarif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is paying a thee-day official visit to Iran from today (Tuesday) at the invitation of Foreign Minister Dr Javad Zarif.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister Qureshi will hold delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Zarif.

He will call on President Dr Hassan Rouhani and Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The foreign minister will also visit the city of Mashhad.

During the delegation-level talks, the two foreign ministers will review bilateral relations with a view to further deepening cooperation in diverse fields.

The two sides will discuss regional security situation including the latest developments in the Afghan Peace Process and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

They will also deliberate on strengthening regional cooperation under the umbrella of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Foreign Minister Qureshi's visit to Iran is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Zarif visited Pakistan in November 2020 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Qureshi, while the two foreign ministers met on March 30, 2021 on the sidelines of 9th session of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Foreign Minister Qureshi last visited Iran in January 2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Iran Parliament Visit Jammu Mashhad Dushanbe Tajikistan January March November 2020 From

Recent Stories

IEA Expects World's Renewable Electricity Generati ..

1 minute ago

Chad's President Re-Elected for 6th Term - Early R ..

1 minute ago

Czech Deputy Prime Minister Havlicek Calls for Pre ..

1 minute ago

Merkel Says Using Personal Conversations With Puti ..

4 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

4 minutes ago

DC visits fruit, vegetables market

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.