FM Qureshi to visit Iran today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is paying a thee-day official visit to Iran from today (Tuesday) at the invitation of Foreign Minister Dr Javad Zarif.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister Qureshi will hold delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Zarif.

He will call on President Dr Hassan Rouhani and Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The foreign minister will also visit the city of Mashhad.

During the delegation-level talks, the two foreign ministers will review bilateral relations with a view to further deepening cooperation in diverse fields.

The two sides will discuss regional security situation including the latest developments in the Afghan Peace Process and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

They will also deliberate on strengthening regional cooperation under the umbrella of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Foreign Minister Qureshi's visit to Iran is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Zarif visited Pakistan in November 2020 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Qureshi, while the two foreign ministers met on March 30, 2021 on the sidelines of 9th session of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Foreign Minister Qureshi last visited Iran in January 2020.