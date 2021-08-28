UrduPoint.com

FM Qureshi, UK Secretary Of State Exchange Views On Situation In Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday received a telephone call from Dominic Raab, Secretary for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and First Secretary of State of the United Kingdom and they exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday received a telephone call from Dominic Raab, Secretary for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and First Secretary of State of the United Kingdom and they exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Noting that Pakistan was closely following the evolving situation, the foreign minister strongly condemned the terrorist attack near the Kabul Airport in which many precious lives were lost.

The foreign minister underscored that safety, security, stability and protection of the rights of all Afghans were critically important and added that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward.

Reiterating Pakistan's commitment to regional peace, the foreign minister stated that Pakistan was in touch with regional and international partners. In this context, he emphasized the vital importance of peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that it was essential for the world community to stay engaged with Afghanistan to stabilize the situation and help the Afghan people economically and to continue providing humanitarian assistance.

The foreign minister also apprised his counterpart about his visit to four neighbouring countries of Afghanistan for a coordinated approach.

He highlighted Pakistan's efforts in facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others, including British nationals, and assured Pakistan's continued support in this context.

In the bilateral context, the foreign minister shared concerns over the retention of Pakistan on the 'Red List' for travel ban. He noted that the Covid-19 situation in Pakistan has improved and urged the UK government to reconsider its decision.

The UK Foreign Secretary shared UK's perspective on the developments in Afghanistan and conveyed thanks for Pakistan's support and facilitation in the evacuation efforts. The two ministers agreed to remain in close contact.

