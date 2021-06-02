ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday called on President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and highlighted Pakistan's efforts for enhanced engagement with the Central Asian countries to build a sustainable partnership.

Under the result-oriented and long-term partnership through Pakistan's "Vision Central Asia" policy, the foreign minister welcomed the Tajik president on a two-day visit to his country and discussed issues of bilateral interest.

Building on historic and cultural commonalities between the two countries, Foreign Minister Qureshi hoped for positive and fruitful outcomes from the current visit.

He expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory of bilateral ties, saying Pakistan desired to promote multifaceted cooperation with Tajikistan in all spheres, including political, trade and economic, defence and security, education and cultural contacts.

He also highlighted the aspects of regional connectivity and integration as its important components, and underlined the shortest access to the sea for Central Asian states through Pakistani ports.

The foreign minister also underlined the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan in the advancement of regional connectivity.