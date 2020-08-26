UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi Urges Int'l Community To Alleviate Kashmiris' Sufferings In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:33 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday stressed that the international community must take steps to help alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and realization of their legitimate rights

He said the US had a crucial role in this regard.

The foreign minister was talking to US Charge d' Affaires Ambassador Paul Jones who paid a farewell call on him, a press release of foreign office spokesperson said.

The foreign minister highlighted the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in the IIOJK.

While appreciating his efforts in building the bilateral relationship during the last two years, the foreign minister said that a strong Pakistan-US relationship was mutually beneficial and important for peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Qureshi said that Pakistan had played an important role in the Afghan peace and reconciliation process and the process had now reached a crucial phase and all Afghan sides should seize this historic opportunity and commence the intra-Afghan negotiations at the earliest to achieve an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement.

