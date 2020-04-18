FM Qureshi urges opposition to avoid criticism amid COVID-19

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday urged the opposition parties to avoid politics and criticism as it was a crucial time to fight together against COVID-19 pandemic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday urged the opposition parties to avoid politics and criticism as it was a crucial time to fight together against COVID-19 pandemic.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan set up special fund for fighting against pandemic COVID-19 . A huge number of people were donating amounts as they reposed confidence on Prime Minister Imran Khan," he expressed these views while talking to journalists on the eve of handing over safety kits to Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) in fight against coronavirus at local circuit house.

"In past, PM Imran Khan had collected funds for Shoukat Khanam, Earthquake, and Floods. Opposition should not indulge in undue criticism. It was not time to undue criticism rather constructiveness ", he said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi lauded efforts of Foreign Office and stated that FO staff donated over 10 millions rupees in PM special fund.

He also hailed matchless services of the doctors for fighting on frontline against pandemic. He remarked that Pakistan Foreign Office Women Association (PFOWA) donated 1000 N95 masks, protective kits, gloves, and shields for doctors of Multan. Earlier, PFOWA donated kits for doctors of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.

He observed that digitalisation process was in progress in Foreign Office and FO introduced an application for 117 missions in various countries to keep in contact with Foreign Office round the clock.

Foreign Minister maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan made an appeal to UN, and International Finance Institutions for restructuring of loans of developing countries with an aim to fight pandemic COVID-19 effectively.

He thanked United Nations General Secretary for paying focus on PM Imran Khan appeal and extending support towards the cause.

The developing countries were fighting on two fronts, one against COVID-19 and second against hunger. The pandemic COVID19 not only affected the developing countries but also the developed countries including America, Italy, Germany etc. The world should make joint struggle against the pandemic.

For the poor, the PTI government launch Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in which Rs 144 billion are being given to 12 million people transparently, Qureshi said.

He said that the poor are given financial assistance without any political affiliation at 17000 different centres across the country.

In Multan, 138,319 persons received financial assistance of Rs 12000 each so far, Qureshi said adding that the programme was heading forward in smooth way.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also observed that Ehsaas Kafalat Programme was being hailed internationally as a model programme for assistance of the poor.

The incumbent government decided to take strict action against hoarders in order to discourage artificial inflation. The hoarders will be punished under new Ordinance, he said.

Similarly, he said that the government was also opening of different sectors gradually in order to address issue of unemployment and create new economic opportunities.

National Coordination Committee was reviewing pandemic issue on regular basis. The NCC have representations from all provinces including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, he said.

"The recent reduction in markup would also facilitate the business community and thus create more jobs. The single digit mark would help leading more investment, similarly, the package for Construction Industry would also provide jobs to labourers," he said.

Responding to a question on Pakistanis stranded in different countries, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that earlier the airports were closed except Islamabad, so, it was very difficult to bring people back because lack of quarantine facilities.

He said that provinces were not agree to open airports and now, quarantine facilities have been enhanced and the process to bring back stranded Pakistanis from different countries to be started.

Foreign Office received 39748 applications from stranded Pakistani from across the world and the government was committed to bring them back, he said added that the capacity to bring stranded Pakistanis back improved from 2000 persons to 7000 persons per week.

Foreign Minister also informed that he had contacted with almost 30 foreign ministers of different countries and discussed different issues pertaining to COVID-19.

To another question about lack of facilities for local doctors, he urged Punjab Minister for Health and Secretary Health to visit Multan as early as possible and resolve problems of the local doctors.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi hailed good performance of Punjab government and stated that good work must be acknowledged and appreciated.