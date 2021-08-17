FM Qureshi, US Secretary of State discuss rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Monday received a telephone call from U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. Both the leaders discussed the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister shared Pakistan's perspective noting the significant change in the situation within a short span and the avoidance of violence. He stressed the importance of inclusive political settlement as the best way forward, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Foreign Minister underlined that Pakistan would remain closely engaged with the US and other international partners in promoting efforts in support of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He stressed that continued U.S. economic engagement with Afghanistan was of crucial importance as well.

The Foreign Minister also apprised Secretary Blinken of Pakistan's efforts to facilitate the evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media and others.

On Pakistan-US bilateral relations, the Foreign Minister underlined Pakistan's commitment to forging a broad-based, long-term and sustainable relationship with the United States that was anchored in peace, deeper economic cooperation and regional connectivity. The Foreign Minister and Secretary of State agreed to remain in close contact to promote the shared objectives.