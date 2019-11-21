FM Qureshi visits ailing Naeemul Haque to inquire after health

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday visited a private hospital in Islamabad to inquire after the health of ailing Naeemul Haque, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st November, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday visited a private hospital in Islamabad to inquire after the health of ailing Naeemul Haque, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader is undergoing cancer treatment at the hospital.

The foreign minister prayed for Naeemul Haque's health and wished that he once again takes charge of his responsibilities after recuperating."Naeemul Haque is a valuable asset of PTI and his immense services for the party are not hidden from anyone. He is one of the founding leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf," Shah Mehmood Qureshi maintained.