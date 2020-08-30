UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi Visits Control Room To Inspect Arrangements On Youm-e-Ashur *** Corrected***

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

FM Qureshi visits control room to inspect arrangements on Youm-e-Ashur *** Corrected***

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi visited control room, established at Deputy Commissioner office in wake of Youm e Ashur arrangements.

According to official sources, Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Additional IG Inaam Ghanzi were accompanying him.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed satisfaction over the security and other arrangements for Muharram processions and majalis.

He lauded efforts of local administration. Similarly, Chief Whip national assembly Malik Aamir Dogar also visited Muharram processions and extolled district administration for managing special meal"Langar" for over 15,000 mourners.

He stated that the tradition, set by the district administration, should be kept intact in future also. He also appreciated the matchless demonstration of unity among local citizens during Muharram ul Haram.

