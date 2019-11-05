UrduPoint.com
FM Qureshi Visits Malaysia; Attends Preparatory Meeting On Kuala Lumpur Summit

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Malaysia from November 4 to 5, on the invitation of Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and attended a preparatory meeting on Kuala Lumpur Summit chaired by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Other participants included Foreign Minister of Qatar and Minister of Industry and Technology of Turkey, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Tuesday said.  The Foreign Minister held separate meetings with the Malaysian Foreign Minister and Minister of Economic Affairs to discuss, inter alia ,bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, halal food, science and technology, human resource and international issues of common interest.

The Foreign Minister thanked Malaysian Government for its principled stance on Kashmir issue.  In addition to his official meetings, the Foreign Minister held networking meeting with leading businessmen at a lunch hosted by Queen Kalsom of Pahang at her residence.

The Foreign Minister apprised the businessmen of the steady improvements in Pakistan's economy notably the impressive jump in Pakistan's rating on Ease of Doing Business Index brought about by government's business friendly and reform-oriented policies.

He invited the businessmen to invest in Pakistan.

  The Foreign Minister also held a meeting with the top management of the flagship Malaysian Oil and Gas Corp Petronas to discuss cooperation in Oil and Gas and LNG sectors.

Petronas evinced keen interest to increase collaboration with Pakistan. Petronas has presence across the globe and is known for its expertise in energy sector.

  The Foreign Minister later inaugurated Community Service Centre at the High Commission of Pakistan. The Centre, which has been set up by Malaysia Pakistan Business Council, would provide facilitation to over 82,000 Pakistani nationals in Malaysia.

Appreciating the initiative, the Foreign Minister said that the step was in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who accorded immense importance to community welfare.

The Foreign Minister also addressed a gathering of prominent Pakistani community members and businessmen at the High Commission.

