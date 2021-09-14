UrduPoint.com

FM Qureshi Visits Shrine Of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya On 2nd Day Of Urs

Tue 14th September 2021 | 09:16 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Tuesday visited shrine of great saint of sub-continent Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Suhrawardy on second day of the 782nd Urs.

Qureshi laid the wreath and prayed for progress and prosperity of the country, said a press release issued here.

On second day of the Urs, special gathering held at Dargah Sharif for recitation.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi was also present on the occasion.

On third day of annual Urs, the closing prayer (Dua) ceremony would be held at 11 am.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the prayer ceremony.

The ceremonies at the shrine have been kept limited due to coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the foreign minister visited residence of former UC Chairman 43 Malik Nasir Bhutta where he offered Fateha on the demise of Malik Nasir's son in law.

He also visited residence of local journalist Nauman Khan Babar to offer Fateha on demise of his sister-in-law.

Qureshi also attended reception at residence of former Nazim Shiekh Saleem at UC-50.

He met party workers and also reviewed development work in the area.

