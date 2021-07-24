FM Qureshi, Wang Yi discuss, bilateral, strategic cooperation, global issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese State Councilor, Foreign Minister Wang Yi Saturday discussed bilateral strategic, economic and security cooperation, besides, global and regional issues.

The foreign minister on his twitter handle posted that both sides also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, international and regional issues of mutual interest.

On the invitation of the State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is on two-day visit to China. The foreign minister was accompanied by senior officials. The visit is part of the high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

In a series of tweets, the foreign minister said that he also offered condolences on the loss of precious lives caused by torrential rains in Henan province.

The foreign minister in a related tweet, said that they agreed that peace and stability in Afghanistan was vital for socio-economic development and prosperity.

They also called on all Afghan stakeholders for ceasefire and to work closely together to achieve a comprehensive, inclusive, and negotiated political settlement which should be Afghan led and Afghan owned.

Both sides shared similar outlook for a peaceful, stable and prosperous South Asia, he added.

The foreign minister, in another tweet, said that they appreciated China's unyielding support for Kashmir, reiterating that dispute should be resolved through the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements while opposing unilateral action.

The foreign minister further posted, "Condemned incident in Dasu which caused loss of precious lives & injuries to Pakistani and Chinese workers. Jointly resolve to expose culprits through ongoing joint investigation, punish perpetrators, ensure safety & security of Chinese projects, nationals & institutions & prevent recurrence." Qureshi said that they also thanked China for steadfast support for Pakistan's vaccination drive.

About China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he tweeted "CPEC has entered new phase of devpt (development) & reviewed progress including New Gwadar Airport, 300 MW power plant, desalination plant & Gwadar Free Zone.

We look forward to 10th JCC meeting at earliest." Later, addressing a joint presser along with his Chinese counterpart, the foreign minister expressed satisfaction over the bilateral ties between the two countries.

He said on the issue of bilateral ties, they were satisfied that these were moving in the right direction.

All the strategic, economic and security cooperation between the two countries was moving ahead with determination, he said, adding that both sides in their bilateral meeting held today, co-shared their point of views on further strengthening of this cooperation.

He said their delegation level talks were held in a very friendly and cordial atmosphere in which both sides reiterated support to each other.

Qureshi assured the leadership of China that Pakistan and China 'are friends and will remain as friends….let the world should know that we are trusted friends'.

The foreign minister also thanked the Chinese leadership for their reiterated commitment to the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Qureshi demanded that India should revoke its unilateral and illegal actions of August 5 on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and restore its status.

He also expressed his gratitude to China for its firm support to Pakistan in dealing with Covid 19 and by supplying doses of coronavirus vaccines.

"The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership" and will expand strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues," Foreign office spokesperson said in an earlier press release regarding the visit.

This year, Pakistan and China are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

More than 100 celebratory events have been planned of which over 60 events have already been held so far. These celebrations have immensely contributed to injecting a fresh vigour and warmth in the traditional friendship.

"Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. The time-tested Pakistan-China relationship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. Both sides are fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan community of shared future," it was added.