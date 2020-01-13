UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Reaches Riyadh On A Mission To De-escalate Tensions In Middle East

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:46 PM

FM reaches Riyadh on a mission to de-escalate tensions in Middle East

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qurashi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday after completing his visit to Iran

Riyadh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qurashi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday after completing his visit to Iran.According to the sources, Pakistani envoy Raja Ali Ejaz and Saudi official among others received the foreign minister at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.FM Qureshi called on his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to exchange views on peace and security situation in the region.FM emphasized on adopting diplomatic ways to reduce the tensions in middle east, and said that the situation in the region should be normalized through dialogue and negotiations.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan deeply concerned with the worsening situation in the region as it can affect the "Afghan Peace Process", so it should be resolved through negotiations.The foreign minister had kicked off his diplomatic mission on the directives of Premier Imran to discuss peace and share Pakistan's perspective on Middle East tensions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Exchange Shah Mehmood Qureshi Iran Riyadh Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Middle East Saud Share Airport

Recent Stories

ION and Navya form partnership to deliver sustaina ..

31 minutes ago

Friendship between UAE, Japan improving every year ..

32 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed honours 10 winners of Zayed Sust ..

32 minutes ago

UAE revive qualification hope with 2-0 win over DP ..

2 hours ago

SNGPL to resume Gas supply to CNG Stations on 18th ..

51 seconds ago

Draft Ceasefire Agreement Expects Libya's Conflict ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.