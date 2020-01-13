FM reaches Riyadh on a mission to de-escalate tensions in Middle East

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qurashi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday after completing his visit to Iran

Riyadh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qurashi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday after completing his visit to Iran.According to the sources, Pakistani envoy Raja Ali Ejaz and Saudi official among others received the foreign minister at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.FM Qureshi called on his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to exchange views on peace and security situation in the region.FM emphasized on adopting diplomatic ways to reduce the tensions in middle east, and said that the situation in the region should be normalized through dialogue and negotiations.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan deeply concerned with the worsening situation in the region as it can affect the "Afghan Peace Process", so it should be resolved through negotiations.The foreign minister had kicked off his diplomatic mission on the directives of Premier Imran to discuss peace and share Pakistan's perspective on Middle East tensions.