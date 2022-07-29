(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the purposes and principles of the SCO and the 'Shanghai Spirit'.

He was talking to State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, who called on him on the side-lines of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Thursday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan and China had complete convergence on fully leveraging SCO as an important regional platform for development and connectivity.

The Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction at the frequent high-level interactions between the two sides which was a hallmark of the bilateral relations. He underscored that his third meeting with State Councilor Wang Yi in as many months reflected the importance attached by both sides to maintain strategic communication, further deepen the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and advance economic engagement for mutual benefit.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscored that CPEC's development had reached a new phase, with increasing emphasis on high-quality development of industry, agriculture, IT, and science and technology, while ensuring tangible socio-economic benefits for the people.

Both the sides reviewed the progress in bilateral relations and discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both sides reaffirmed their strong support for each other's core interests and major concerns, and commitment to deepening strategic communication including at the highest political level and practical cooperation.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan. The two sides agreed that peace and stability in Afghanistan was vital for regional development and prosperity. Both sides agreed that only a peaceful, stable and connected Afghanistan could act as a fulcrum for enhanced regional trade and connectivity.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also met the Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on sidelines of SCO CFM in in Tashkent.

During the meeting the Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to peaceful & prosperous Afghanistan, Promoting people to people exchanges , Providing humanitarian support & unlocking trade & transit potential.