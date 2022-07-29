UrduPoint.com

FM Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To Principles Of SCO

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 29, 2022 | 12:40 PM

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says Pakistan and China had complete convergence on fully leveraging SCO as an important regional platform for development and connectivity.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the purposes and principles of the SCO and the 'Shanghai Spirit'.

He was talking to State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, who called on him on the side-lines of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Thursday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan and China had complete convergence on fully leveraging SCO as an important regional platform for development and connectivity.

The Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction at the frequent high-level interactions between the two sides which was a hallmark of the bilateral relations. He underscored that his third meeting with State Councilor Wang Yi in as many months reflected the importance attached by both sides to maintain strategic communication, further deepen the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and advance economic engagement for mutual benefit.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscored that CPEC's development had reached a new phase, with increasing emphasis on high-quality development of industry, agriculture, IT, and science and technology, while ensuring tangible socio-economic benefits for the people.

Both the sides reviewed the progress in bilateral relations and discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both sides reaffirmed their strong support for each other's core interests and major concerns, and commitment to deepening strategic communication including at the highest political level and practical cooperation.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan. The two sides agreed that peace and stability in Afghanistan was vital for regional development and prosperity. Both sides agreed that only a peaceful, stable and connected Afghanistan could act as a fulcrum for enhanced regional trade and connectivity.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also met the Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on sidelines of SCO CFM in in Tashkent.

During the meeting the Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to peaceful & prosperous Afghanistan, Promoting people to people exchanges , Providing humanitarian support & unlocking trade & transit potential.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Technology China Agriculture CPEC Shanghai Progress Tashkent Shanghai Cooperation Organization Industry

Recent Stories

PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th July 2022

3 hours ago
 UNGA declares access to clean, healthy environment ..

UNGA declares access to clean, healthy environment a human right; Pakistan expla ..

12 hours ago
 France defender Kounde agrees Barca move

France defender Kounde agrees Barca move

12 hours ago
 ICC issues arrest warrant for C.Africa rebel leade ..

ICC issues arrest warrant for C.Africa rebel leader

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.