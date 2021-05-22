UrduPoint.com
FM Reaffirms Pakistan's Desire For Broad-based Partnership With US

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 09:18 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan's desire for a broad-based partnership with the United States that would advance the two countries' shared interests in the bilateral and regional spheres

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan's desire for a broad-based partnership with the United States that would advance the two countries' shared interests in the bilateral and regional spheres.

The foreign minister held an interaction with the leadership of US House of Representatives' Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Non-Proliferation, on the sidelines of his UN-related engagements in New York, Foreign office spokesperson said in a press release on Saturday.

These included Congressman Ami Bera and Congressman Steven Chabot, respectively the chair and ranking member of the subcommittee.

The foreign minister underscored the importance of enhanced bilateral trade and economic cooperation to promote regional connectivity.

He highlighted Pakistan's efforts for facilitating a peaceful, political settlement in Afghanistan while stressing that peace in Afghanistan was a shared responsibility of the Afghan parties and the key international stakeholders.

Congressman Bera and Congressman Chabot thanked the foreign minister for his briefing and appreciated Pakistan's invaluable contributions for regional peace and security.

They acknowledged the huge potential for expanding Pak-US bilateral relationship and agreed to work towards further enhancing engagement of the US Congress with Pakistan.

