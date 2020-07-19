UrduPoint.com
FM Reaffirms Support To Kashmiris In Their Just Struggle For Freedom

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 12:30 PM

FM reaffirms support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) in their just struggle for freedom from the illegal Indian occupation.

On the Youm-e-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, the foreign minister on his twitter handle posted "On this day in 1947, true representatives of J&K adopted a historic resolution for accession to Pakistan. Despite decades of Indian occupation, resolve of Kashmiris & immutable bonds to (Pakistan) stand strong.

"We reaffirm unwavering support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for freedom," he added.\932

