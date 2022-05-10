FM reaffirms to strengthen strategic cooperative partnership with China

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen its All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China, through the rapid implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Foreign Minister was addressing the High-Level Meeting of the Group of Friends of Global Development Initiative, held in virtual format in New York.

In his video address, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated China’s initiative to launch GDI and termed it a useful platform to accelerate and coordinate efforts towards implementation of globally agreed Sustainable Development Goals.

Recalling the multiple crises posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and geo-political developments, with disproportionate and devastating impacts on the Global South, he expressed deep concern over the reversal of progress in the implementation of SDGs.

He urged the Global Development Initiative Group of Friends to address the challenges faced by the developing world.

Foreign Minister called upon the international community to mobilize adequate resources for SDGs and fulfill the commitment of providing at least 100 billion Dollars annually in climate finance.