UrduPoint.com

FM Receives Felicitation Call From His Iranian Counterpart

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday received a felicitation call from Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

They underscored the importance of fraternal ties between the two countries.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked Iran's support over the Kashmir issue.

"FM B (Bilawal) BhuttoZardari received felicitation call from Iranian FM Amirabdolahian. Underscored imp (importance) of fraternal ties. Thanked for Iran's support on Kashmir & solidarity with Palestine. Iranian FM invited B (Bilawal) Bhutto Zardari to visit Iran who also reciprocated the invitation," Foreign Office Spokesperson said in tweet.

