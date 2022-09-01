UrduPoint.com

FM Receives Phone Call From Iranian Counterpart; Shares Flood Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 09:40 PM

FM receives phone call from Iranian counterpart; shares flood losses

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday received a telephone call from his Iranian counterpart Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday received a telephone call from his Iranian counterpart Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

During the call, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared that Pakistan had been battling one of the most severe cycles of torrential monsoon weather, which had resulted in loss of lives, livelihood and extensive damage to infrastructure.

As a result, the delivery of assistance and relocation of affectees was severely limited, he added.

Highlighting the government's efforts, the Foreign Minister informed that in addition to financial support, food packs, shelter items including tents, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) supplies were also being provided.

Acknowledging the international community's support, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted that Pakistan launched "UN Flash Appeal" for Flood Response Plan on 30 August 2022, which prioritized focused interventions in specific areas.

Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian conveyed condolences on the loss of lives and material damage due to the floods and assured to assist in provision of relief.

In the bilateral context, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that the recently concluded session of Joint Economic Commission had helped further strengthen cooperation in multiple sectors.

Recalling his visit to Tehran in June 2022, the Foreign Minister reiterated invitation to Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian to visit Pakistan.

