Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday reiterated the need for scaled-up support of the international community in protecting the lives and livelihoods of the Afghan people in the wake of dire humanitarian and economic crises

The foreign minister of Canada Melanie Joly had a video call with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

In the context of the situation in Afghanistan, Joly particularly thanked Pakistan for its unremitting support in the evacuation process since last August.

Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underlined that Pakistan had been facilitating the evacuations on a humanitarian basis.

He also acknowledged Canada's humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan.

The foreign minister underlined that this year marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Canada and maintained that both countries were holding activities to befittingly celebrate this milestone occasion.

He also underscored that Pakistan and Canada needed to further deepen and expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Agreeing with the foreign minister, Joly stressed that Canada was keen to solidify multi-dimensional ties with Pakistan.

Joly congratulated the foreign minister on his assumption of office and hoped that Pakistan-Canada ties would further strengthen and widen under his leadership.

Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked Joly for her call and gracious sentiments and also conveyed his cordial greetings and best regards to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The foreign minister invited Melanie Joly to visit Pakistan and his Canadian counterpart accepted the invitation and underlined that she was looking forward to visit Pakistan at her earliest convenience.

The two ministers agreed to remain in close contact.