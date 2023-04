ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

The foreign minister held a telephonic conversation with Acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

They discussed a range of issues of mutual concern, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on her Twitter handle.