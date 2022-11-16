UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday while strongly condemning the heinous attack in Istanbul and reiterated Pakistan's firm support to Turkiye in its fight against the scourge of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday while strongly condemning the heinous attack in Istanbul and reiterated Pakistan's firm support to Turkiye in its fight against the scourge of terrorism.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to express condolences on the Istanbul terrorist attack.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Turkish authorities resulting in immediate arrest of the perpetrators of this barbaric act.

The foreign minister underscored that the brave nation of Turkiye, with its resolute will and characteristic grit, would thwart all nefarious attempts to undermine its peace and stability, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

During the call, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the Turkish side for providing excellent medical support to a Pakistani who had received injuries in the blast and wished speedy recovery to all those undergoing treatment.

On Sunday last, at least six people were killed and 81 others wounded in an explosion, in a busy shopping street of Taksim Square area of central Istanbul.

