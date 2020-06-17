FM remembers late Tariq Aziz as 'wonderful compere, poet & writer'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday, expressing grief over the death of television host Tariq Aziz, said he was a wonderful compere, poet and writer.

The Foreign Minister said Tariq Aziz was a multi-dimensional talented artiste.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.

Tariq Aziz passed away in Lahore on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest. He was 84.

He was known for his unique deep voice and an engaging style of conducting a popular television show, 'Neelaam Ghar', later named as 'Tariq Aziz Show'.

Tariq Aziz was the first male announcer of Pakistan Television and also a recipient of Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan.