UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM, SAPM Condole Mother Of Provincial Secretary Dies

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 07:28 PM

FM, SAPM condole mother of provincial secretary dies

Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PM special Assistant on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar and provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik condoled the death of Punjab Secretary Planning and Development's mother

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PM special Assistant on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar and provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik condoled the death of Punjab Secretary Planning and Development's mother.

Mother of Punjab Secretary Planning and Development , Imran Sikandar and wife of educationist ,Colonel (retd) Sikandar Baloch died after a brief illness here on Wednesday.

Funeral of the deceased was offered at Imam bargha Al-e-Abba at Sher Shah Road which was attended by large number of people hailing from all walks of life.

Among others, MPA Qasim Khan Langha, Commissioner Multan Division, Javid Akhtar Mahmood, Addl Commissioner, Sarfaraz Ahmed, DC Aamir Khattak,DC Khanewal, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sheerazi Director Development, Waqas Khakwani and imran Gardezi also attended the funereal prayers. She was laid to rest at Army graveyard in Multan Cantt.

Related Topics

Multan Army Punjab Road Died Wife Khanewal All From

Recent Stories

Armenian President Appoints Ara Ayvazyan Foreign M ..

3 minutes ago

SIU arrests two street criminals

5 minutes ago

Georgian Opposition Holds Peaceful Post-Election R ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Rejects German Diplomat's 'Pseudo-Historica ..

5 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker hands over three ambulan ..

5 minutes ago

Hazara traffic police booked 1732 underage motorcy ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.