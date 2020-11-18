FM, SAPM condole mother of provincial secretary dies

Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PM special Assistant on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar and provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik condoled the death of Punjab Secretary Planning and Development's mother

Mother of Punjab Secretary Planning and Development , Imran Sikandar and wife of educationist ,Colonel (retd) Sikandar Baloch died after a brief illness here on Wednesday.

Funeral of the deceased was offered at Imam bargha Al-e-Abba at Sher Shah Road which was attended by large number of people hailing from all walks of life.

Among others, MPA Qasim Khan Langha, Commissioner Multan Division, Javid Akhtar Mahmood, Addl Commissioner, Sarfaraz Ahmed, DC Aamir Khattak,DC Khanewal, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sheerazi Director Development, Waqas Khakwani and imran Gardezi also attended the funereal prayers. She was laid to rest at Army graveyard in Multan Cantt.