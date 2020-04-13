UrduPoint.com
FM, SAPM Discuss Stranded Pakistanis' Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:02 PM

FM, SAPM discuss stranded Pakistanis' issues

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiakr Abbas Bukhari Monday discussed matter pertaining to the overseas Pakistanis who were stranded abroad in the wake of coronavirus crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiakr Abbas Bukhari Monday discussed matter pertaining to the overseas Pakistanis who were stranded abroad in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries evolved strategy for resolution of the Pakistani expatriates' issues, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

Your Thoughts and Comments

