FM, Saudi Ambassador Discuss Pak-KSA Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Tuesday exchanged views on the bilateral ties between the two countries.

During a meeting, the foreign minister observed that the restoration of bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran was significant for regional peace, a press release said.

He reiterated that Pakistan accorded high priority to its bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto also expressed his good wishes for the Saudi leadership and expressed gratitude for always supporting Pakistan in a difficult situation.

