FM, Saudi IT minister discuss digital cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Engineer Abdullah Al-Sawahah on Monday discussed promotion of bilateral digital cooperation between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Engineer Abdullah Al-Sawahah on Monday discussed promotion of bilateral digital cooperation between the two countries.

According to a press release, in a telephonic conversation held by foreign minister Qureshi, the two sides agreed over making collective efforts for the promotion of bilateral digital cooperation.