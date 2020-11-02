UrduPoint.com
FM, Saudi IT Minister Discuss Digital Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 10:23 PM

FM, Saudi IT minister discuss digital cooperation

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Engineer Abdullah Al-Sawahah on Monday discussed promotion of bilateral digital cooperation between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Engineer Abdullah Al-Sawahah on Monday discussed promotion of bilateral digital cooperation between the two countries.

According to a press release, in a telephonic conversation held by foreign minister Qureshi, the two sides agreed over making collective efforts for the promotion of bilateral digital cooperation.

More Stories From Pakistan

