FM, Saudi Minister discuss investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Saudi Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed Abdulkarim El Khereji on Wednesday discussed investment opportunities in energy, agriculture, desalination, IT and mining sectors.

On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister said that he was pleased to receive the Saudi minister leading a delegation to Pakistan.

He said, "There is a huge potential to unlock for enhanced cooperation also in infrastructure development including through public-private partnerships."