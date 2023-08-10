Open Menu

FM, Saudi Minister Discuss Investment Opportunities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Saudi Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed Abdulkarim El Khereji on Wednesday discussed investment opportunities in energy, agriculture, desalination, IT and mining sectors.

On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister said that he was pleased to receive the Saudi minister leading a delegation to Pakistan.

He said, "There is a huge potential to unlock for enhanced cooperation also in infrastructure development including through public-private partnerships." During the meeting, the two sides reviewed various aspects of bilateral relations and underlined the importance of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties which have stood the test of time. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a separate press release.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated the steadfast support of the Kingdom to Pakistan in challenging times. He thanked the Saudi leadership for its timely and crucial financial support to Pakistan that helped reach the recent agreement with IMF.

He appreciated the Kingdom's interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan. He highlighted the constitution of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to facilitate and fast-track potential investments from GCC member states especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The visit of Vice Foreign Minister El Khereji demonstrates multi-faceted collaboration and dialogue between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The two countries have a longstanding history of bilateral ties marked by mutual trust and understanding and a tradition of mutual support and cooperation.

