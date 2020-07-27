UrduPoint.com
FM Says Govt Committed To Eradicate Corruption From Country

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:29 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the drafts relating to FATF, National Security and National Accountability Bureau have been sent to opposition.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the government was committed to eradicate corruption from the country through better legislation with the support of opposition.

In a statement on Monday, he said that the drafts relating to FATF, National Security and National Accountability Bureau have been sent to opposition.

Qureshi said the government expects that the opposition will look into the matter with an open heart and after response received from the opposition, these matters will be discussed sitting together.

The Foreign Minister said process of legislation continues as treasury and opposition have different points of view on different laws.

He said a 24-member parliamentary committee has been constituted to work out on these differences for a better legislation.

Laws against corruption are not aimed to harass anyone unfairly but those who looted the country ruthlessly should be brought to book, he added.

