FM says Pak, China are trusted friends, nothing can come between them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday while expressing satisfaction over the ever-growing bilateral ties between Pakistan and China, said that both were trusted friends and nothing could come between them.

Addressing a presser along with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi after holding third session of the foreign ministers' strategic dialogue in Chengdu, capital city of Chinese Sichuan province, he said the bilateral relations between the two countries were moving in the right direction. "Our strategic, economic and security cooperation moved at speed and determination. I reassure, the leadership and people of China that we are friends and will remain as friends. Let the world know…. that we are trusted friends. And nothing come (in) between us," he added.

The foreign minister said in today's meeting, both sides co-shared their point of views on further strengthening of this cooperation in a very friendly and cordial atmosphere in which both sides reiterated support to each other.

The foreign minister said that they discussed evolving situation in Afghanistan and held threadbare discussion over the situation there.

He said that on the situation in Afghanistan, 'Pakistan and China are on the same page, shared same objectives and our interests over Afghanistan converged.' Qureshi said China and Pakistan being neighbours of Afghanistan and felt that immediate neighbours have more at stakes and must play an interactive role in the future to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister further said that they agreed to upgrade their bilateral and strategic partnership to new levels.

"Because we feel we have lot to share in the new era where the regions will rise together and develop together and China has to contribute a lot, contributed and can contribute. China can play more prominent role in Afghanistan," he maintained.

Qureshi said that China had an agenda of peace and stability, of development and cooperation.

He opined Afghanistan would require international support and support from its neighbours.

He said that they gave a clear message that they condemned violence and called for reduction in the violence in Afghanistan. They wanted to see reconciliation and peace process move forward.

"We want to have broad based all-inclusive government decided by the people of Afghanistan and their leadership through negotiations," he reiterated.

The foreign minister said Pakistan played a role in the peace and reconciliation process which was widely acknowledged.

He regretted that certain people had been harsh in statements but in the larger interest of peace and stability of the region, Pakistan showed restraint.

He reiterated that Pakistan would remain magnanimous and would continue with this role.

He said that they also forcefully condemned the cowardly Dasu attack. "We are one and will not allow any element to sabotage our ever- growing partnership. Their designs will be defeated," he said while reiterating the joint resolve and commitment of the both countries.

Qureshi further said that their commitment and resolve towards each other was unquestionable.

"Every Pakistani touched and hurt at your loss…. your loss is my loss. Every Chinese national has an important role," he maintained.

He noted with appreciation that China had contributed to Pakistan's social and economic development and the CPEC was a clear manifestation of how they would proceed in the future.

The foreign minister also expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in Henan floods.

He said that Pakistan was grateful to China as it had always taken a principled position on Kashmir. He was happy to hear its reiterated commitment to the international obligation to be fulfilled in this regard.

He said that people of Jammu and Kashmir had been facing atrocities and cruelties.

During a recent meeting held in New Delhi, Qureshi said there was local admission that there existed a gap in the hearts and minds between Srinagar and New Delhi as they were not seeing eye to eye on many issues.

He said Kashmiris wanted August 5, 2019 actions of the Indian government to be revisited with restoration of its status.

The foreign minister further said that Pakistan was appreciative of the role played by China in this regard and by helping Pakistan to raise the issue at United Nations Security Council.

He also thanked the Chinese government for the support over the covid pandemic.

He said China stood by Pakistan during the difficult time by giving it close to 34 million coronavirus doses while supply of 8 million Sinopharm and 15 million Sinovac doses were in the pipeline.