FM Says Pakistan Desires Permanent Peace And Stability In Afghanistan

Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:36 PM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan is determined to help Afghan brethren on humanitarian grounds. He said Pakistan wants to enhance bilateral trade with Afghanistan.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan desires permanent peace and stability in Afghanistan and it will continue to help Afghan brothers on humanitarian grounds.

He expressed these views during his meeting with Afghanistan’s interim Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund in Kabul on Thursday.

Foreign Minister, who is also accompanied by Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Faiz Hamid, met acting Afghan prime minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund and discussed matters of mutual interest including bilateral and economic ties.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said visa facilities to Afghan citizens, especially the business community, opening up of new border points, and facilitating movement are steps taken by Pakistan to facilitate the people of Afghanistan.

He expressed Pakistan s resolve to play a constructive role, in collaboration with Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries, for peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on matters of bilateral interest, enhancing cooperation in economic sector, including trade and commerce, as well as various options to bring the Afghan people out of the economic crisis.

Earlier, upon arrival, Mullah Hassan Akhund welcomed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his delegation.

The Afghan interim Prime Minister also thanked the Pakistani leadership for extending timely humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

