FM says Pakistan stands as proud partner of Sri Lanka in fight against terrorism

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has confirmed the importance of strong bilateral ties and underscored the need to further deepen and broaden cooperation in all areas of mutual interest during meeting with Sri-Lanka’s newly appointed High Commissioner retired Admiral Mohan Wijekickrama.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has emphasized the need to enhance the volume of bilateral trade with Sri Lanka and achieve the annual target of one billion US Dollars.

He was talking to newly-appointed High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, retired Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama in Islamabad.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi reaffirmed the importance of strong bilateral ties and underscored the need to further deepen and broaden cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan stands as a proud partner of Sri Lanka in its human resource development, security cooperation, fight against terrorism, and progress and prosperity.

On the occasion, the High Commissioner conveyed his government's appreciation for Pakistan's consistent support to Sri Lanka.