NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a meeting with UN Deputy Secretary General Amina J. Mohammed in New York has sought international support for Pakistan's long-term post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction plan and also an effective follow-up on pledges and commitments.

The foreign minister thanked the Deputy Secretary General for the continuous support provided by the UN system for expressing solidarity with Pakistan in the aftermath of the flood disaster and invited the UN system to continue its support for the International Conference for Climate Resilient Pakistan, being held in Geneva on January 9, 2023.

Bilawal welcomed the establishment of 'Loss and Damage Fund' and called for its early operationalization.

The Deputy Secretary General appreciated Pakistan's role as Chair of G77 and China and its championing of the cause of developing countries.

She expressed her commitment to work closely with Pakistan in response to floods disaster and achieving the comprehensive rehabilitation and reconstruction plan.