FM sees vast potential in Pak-Nepal cooperation in diverse areas

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said vast potential existed in further enhancing mutually-beneficial cooperation with Nepal in diverse fields.

In a meeting with Ambassador of Nepal Sewa Lamsal who paid a farewell call on him, the Foreign Minister underscored the high value Pakistan accorded to its friendly and cordial relations with Nepal.

Qureshi appreciated Nepalese ambassador's efforts in further enhancing the excellent bilateral cooperation during her tenure.

The Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction over the recently held Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) and reiterated his invitation for the Nepalese Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan as soon as the Covid-19 situation normalized.

He lauded Nepal's leading role in SAARC and close cooperation between Pakistan and Nepal for advancing the cause of regional cooperation in South Asia. Pakistan and Nepal enjoy a long-standing friendly relationship, based on mutual trust, mutual respect and sovereign equality.

