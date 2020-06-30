UrduPoint.com
FM Sends Condolence Message To BD Govt Over Loss Of Life In Ferry Capsize

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:50 PM

FM sends condolence message to BD govt over loss of life in ferry capsize

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday conveyed condolences to the government of Bangladesh over the capsizing of ferry, resulting in loss of several lives.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic launch collision in Bangladesh.

Heartfelt condolences to the brotherly government and people of Bangladesh. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by the tragedy," the foreign minister wrote in a tweet.

At least 32 people died on Monday after a ferry capsized near the capital Dhaka in a collision with another vessel in Buriganga river, close to the country's largest river port.

