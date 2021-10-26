UrduPoint.com

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi Arrives In Iran On Two-day Visit

Tue 26th October 2021

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in Iran on two-day visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived on Tuesday in the Iranian capital on a two-day official visit

TEHRAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) , Oct 26 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived on Tuesday in the Iranian capital on a two-day official visit.

At the Imam Khomeini International Airport, the foreign minister was received by Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Muhammad Ali Husseini, Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi and senior Foreign Ministry officials.

During his visit to Iran, Foreign Minister Qureshi will meet his Iranian counterpart Dr. Hussein Amir Abdullahayan.

The issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and the regional situation, will be discussed in detail during these meetings.

The foreign minister will represent Pakistan at the Second Ministerial Meeting of Afghanistan's Neighboring Countries in Tehran on October 27 and present the country's position on the regional situation.

During his visit to Iran, the Foreign Minister will also interact with media persons and present Pakistan's views on important regional and global issues.

