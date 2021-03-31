FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi lays wreath at Ismael Samani memorial in Dushanbe

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 02:31 PM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday visited the Ismael Samani monument in Dushanbe to pay homage to Father of the Tajiks.

The foreign minister laid a wreath at the memorial of Ismael Samani, the great Tajik ruler.�Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Pakistan's ambassador in Dushanbe Imran Haider and senior officials were present.

Foreign Minister Qureshi in a meeting with Chairman of Tajik Parliament Zakerzada Muhammad Tahir Zahir discussed issues of mutual interest including promotion of bilateral parliamentary ties.

The two sides stressed the need to enhance parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan to strengthen bilateral relations.

Qureshi emphasized on strengthening the existing 'Parliamentary Friendship Group' to promote parliamentary relations.

He lauded the ties between the parliaments of Pakistan and Tajikistan at important forums such as the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APU), the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (PAECO).

Qureshi reiterated an invitation extended by the Speaker of National Assembly to the Chairman of Tajikistan parliament to attend the second Parliamentary General Conference to be held in Pakistan in April.

