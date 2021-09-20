UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 01:50 PM

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi off to New York to attend 76th UNGA session

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left here for New York on Monday to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

During his visit from September 21-25, he will participate in various high-level meetings and side events, and also deliver a talk at the prestigious think-tank Council on Foreign Relations.

The foreign minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and the UN leadership.

He will also interact with a cross-section of the international media and meet the dynamic Pakistani-American community.

