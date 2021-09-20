FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi Off To New York To Attend 76th UNGA Session
Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left here for New York on Monday to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
During his visit from September 21-25, he will participate in various high-level meetings and side events, and also deliver a talk at the prestigious think-tank Council on Foreign Relations.
The foreign minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and the UN leadership.
He will also interact with a cross-section of the international media and meet the dynamic Pakistani-American community.