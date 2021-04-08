UrduPoint.com
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi Pays Tribute To Valour Of Armed Forces For Rendering Sacrifices

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:39 PM

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi pays tribute to valour of armed forces for rendering sacrifices

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday lauded the valour of the country's armed forces and law enforcement agencies for rendering immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism

RAWALPINDI, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday lauded the valour of the country's armed forces and law enforcement agencies for rendering immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism. During his visit to Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (AFIRM) in Rawalpindi, the foreign minister said the nation stood side by side with Pakistan Army for protecting the frontiers of the country.

The Foreign Minister visited various medical wards and met the soldiers of Pakistan Army undergoing treatment at the Institute and praised their determination.

He appreciated the medical facilities provided at the Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine.

Earlier on his arrival, the foreign minister was welcomed by Lt. Gen. Nigar Johar, Chief of Army Medical Corps and Maj. Gen. Zafar Ali, Commandant of Armed Forces Institute for Rehabilitation Medicine and the management of the Institute.

The foreign minister planted a sapling in the lawn of Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine.

The Foreign Minister was given a detailed briefing on the scope and performance of the Institute.

The Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine is the largest and most modern prosthesis center in the country, especially for wounded soldiers on the battlefield.

