FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi Urges Ulema's Role In Muslim Unity, Shunning Sectarianism

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:49 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said the role of ulema (religious scholars) was very important in guiding the Muslims to shun sectarianism and demonstrate unity within their ranks

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said the role of ulema (religious scholars) was very important in guiding the Muslims to shun sectarianism and demonstrate unity within their ranks.

In a meeting with Secretary General of Central Ulema Council Punjab, Hafiz Maqbool Ahmed here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said Khatm-e-Nabuwat (the belief in end of Prophethood) was one of the basic beliefs of which the Ummah held unanimous and definite views.

The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest including unity among Muslims and upholding the sanctity of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

Hafiz Maqbool Ahmed lauded the foreign minister on raising effective voice against the growing trend of Islamophobia at international forums.

