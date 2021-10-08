UrduPoint.com

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, US Dy Sec Of State Discuss Bilateral Ties, Afghanistan, Regional Peace

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 02:59 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday stressing on the need for a peaceful solution in Afghanistan said that Pakistan and the United States had convergence of views

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday stressing on the need for a peaceful solution in Afghanistan said that Pakistan and the United States had convergence of views.

He expressed these views during the meeting with a US delegation led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu also accompanied her.

Foreign Secretary Suhail Mahmood senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present in the meeting during which bilateral relations as well as the matters relating to Afghanistan and regional peace came under discussion.

The US Secretary of State expressed her grief over the loss of human lives in the earthquake in Balochistan.

She also appreciated Pakistan's assistance for the evacuation of American and other nationals from Afghanistan and the continued efforts for peace in the region.

