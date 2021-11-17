Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday extended warm welcome to the Sikh pilgrims arriving in Pakistan on the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday extended warm welcome to the Sikh pilgrims arriving in Pakistan on the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

"Pakistan looks forward to welcoming Sikh pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur corridor from November 17," he said in a statement issued here.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan had reopened the Kartarpur Corridor on June 29, 2020 after temporary suspension of about three months due to pandemic.

However, India kept the Corridor closed from its side for nearly 20 months, and has only now allowed it to be re-opened.

"Sikh community from India and around the world had been urging the opening of the Corridor," he mentioned.

He said Pakistan had also proposed formally to India to reopen the corridor in respect of the wishes and sentiments of the pilgrims.

Pakistan will also be hosting thousands of Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world for 552nd birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak from 17-26 November 2021.