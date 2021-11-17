UrduPoint.com

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi Welcomes Sikh Pilgrims Arriving In To Mark Guru Nanak's Birth Celebrations

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:19 PM

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomes Sikh pilgrims arriving in to mark Guru Nanak's birth celebrations

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday extended warm welcome to the Sikh pilgrims arriving in Pakistan on the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday extended warm welcome to the Sikh pilgrims arriving in Pakistan on the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

"Pakistan looks forward to welcoming Sikh pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur corridor from November 17," he said in a statement issued here.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan had reopened the Kartarpur Corridor on June 29, 2020 after temporary suspension of about three months due to pandemic.

However, India kept the Corridor closed from its side for nearly 20 months, and has only now allowed it to be re-opened.

"Sikh community from India and around the world had been urging the opening of the Corridor," he mentioned.

He said Pakistan had also proposed formally to India to reopen the corridor in respect of the wishes and sentiments of the pilgrims.

Pakistan will also be hosting thousands of Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world for 552nd birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak from 17-26 November 2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World June November 2020 From Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State to Take Par ..

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State to Take Part in US-Russia Visa Talks - So ..

25 seconds ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns restrictions on Friday ..

Pakistan strongly condemns restrictions on Friday prayers in India, mosques' van ..

26 seconds ago
 Opening Africa trip, Blinken warns of threats to d ..

Opening Africa trip, Blinken warns of threats to democracy

30 seconds ago
 Sputnik V Efficacy Rate at 96.3% After Vaccination ..

Sputnik V Efficacy Rate at 96.3% After Vaccination of 1.2 Mln People in Belarus ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE health authorities join the world in celebrati ..

UAE health authorities join the world in celebrating World Diabetes Day

20 minutes ago
 SC summons Chief Secretary KP over filing time-bar ..

SC summons Chief Secretary KP over filing time-barred petitions

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.