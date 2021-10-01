UrduPoint.com

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi Shares With Danish Counterpart Dossier On Indian War Crimes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:31 PM

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi shares with Danish counterpart dossier on Indian war crimes

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday presented to his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod the dossier based on irrefutable evidence of atrocities and war crimes committed by the Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday presented to his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod the dossier based on irrefutable evidence of atrocities and war crimes committed by the Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign minister shared the document at a luncheon hosted in honour of the FM Kofod, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, Special Secretary Raza Bashir Tarar, Pakistan's Ambassador to Denmark Ahmed Farooq and senior ministry officials attended the luncheon.

The Danish foreign minister presented a commemorative shield to Foreign Minister Qureshi, appreciating Pakistan's assistance in the safe evacuation of Danish citizens from Kabul.

