FM, Spanish Counterpart Discuss Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani Friday met with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno in Brussels on the sidelines of the 3rd Indo-Pacific Forum and discussed matters of mutual interest
The two foreign ministers reaffirmed the historical ties between Pakistan and Spain, and agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations and explore new pathways of engagement and cooperation.
They also discussed regional and global developments and underlined the need for collective approaches to confront common challenges.
