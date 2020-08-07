UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Stresses ASEAN's Collaborative Role During COVID-19 Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

FM stresses ASEAN's collaborative role during COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stressed the greater role of Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the unprecedented crisis calls for harnessing the spirit of cooperation and collaboration for greater good of humanity.

In a message on the 53rd ASEAN Day, he commended the ASEAN members for effectively and admirably handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foreign minister said August 8, 1967 marks the historic day when five South East Asian nations forged a common platform premised on the basic principles of cooperation, amity and non- interference.

"Today, ASEAN is a dynamic organization of ten members, spanning an area of 4.4 million square kilometers, a population of over 649 million, and a GDP exceeding US$2.9 trillion," he said.

He emphasized that the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, comprising the ASEAN Political-Security, Economic and Socio-Cultural components provided a blueprint to further integrate, synergize and harness the immense potential of the peoples and economies of the region.

He said Pakistan enjoyed close, friendly ties with all the ASEAN members.

"Our historic and deep-rooted relations pre-date the modem era, harkening back to abiding linkages forged during the time of the Gandhara Civilization," he said.

He said this enduring and unique relationship finds expression today in Pakistan's association with ASEAN as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner, and an active member of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

"We remain committed to upgrading our partnership with ASEAN to higher levels," he said.

Qureshi said in line with its 'Vision East Asia' policy, Pakistan would continue to deepen and further strengthen political, economic and cultural ties with ASEAN and its members.

(EMBARGOED till Aug 8, 2020)

Related Topics

Pakistan August 2020 All Asia Million

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

49 minutes ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

1 hour ago

Norwegian cruise line executive suspended after vi ..

44 seconds ago

Ineos and Jumbo exchange fire at Tour de l'Ain

46 seconds ago

Shopkeepers fined for profiteering

47 seconds ago

Vice Chairman PTI Sports & Culture demands of voti ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.