FM Stresses Credible Research Work Amid Changing Regional Scenario

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:39 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the changing regional situation needed special strategy to deal with new challenges and stressed the importance of credible research work to better understand the scenario

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the changing regional situation needed special strategy to deal with new challenges and stressed the importance of credible research work to better understand the scenario.

The foreign minister expressed views during his visit to Institute of Regional Studies (IRS)in Islamabad where he inaugurated the new building of the think-tank.

Qureshi said the 21st century belonged to Asia with China as emerging major economic power.

"In this regard, we need to work with China to promote multilateral cooperation and focus on regional stability," he said.

The foreign minister said the responsibilities of Institute of Regional Studies had multiplied in current regional situation and emphasized on bringing international research to the forefront.

"We will use all possible efforts and resources to make this institution more active," he said.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister inaugurated the new building and recorded his impressions in the visitor's book.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and President IRS Ambassador Nadeem Riaz were present.

